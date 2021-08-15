Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a growth of 1,271.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,368,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,773,056. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
