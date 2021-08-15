Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a growth of 1,271.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,368,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,773,056. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

