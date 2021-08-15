ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,992.31 ($78.29).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,982 ($52.03) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,490.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

