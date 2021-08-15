Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

