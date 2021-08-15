AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin Sells 50,000 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AMK opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.88. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.34 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

