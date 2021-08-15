At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,823 shares of company stock worth $288,345 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 4,276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 985,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,303,000 after buying an additional 962,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

