Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 119,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,142 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,838,000.

BAB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 174,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,062. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

