Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

AOA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.76. 32,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,560. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

