Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

