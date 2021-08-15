Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $272.84. The stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

