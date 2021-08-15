Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.69. 401,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,074. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.