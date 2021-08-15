Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

ATC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atotech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:ATC opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.39.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

