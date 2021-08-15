Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ATC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atotech from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered Atotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

ATC stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

