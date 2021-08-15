AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.18 million and the highest is $6.20 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%.

AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. AudioEye has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

