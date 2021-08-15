Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 129,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,705. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANZBY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

