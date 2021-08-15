Auto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.79 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Auto has a total market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,227.74 or 0.02608630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00872147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00109600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044538 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

