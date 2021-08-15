AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACQ. Acumen Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.42.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.