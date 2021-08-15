AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,067.60 ($53.14). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 4,054 ($52.97), with a volume of 126,599 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVV. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,813.53. The firm has a market cap of £12.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44). Also, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total value of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

