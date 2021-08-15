Avion Wealth Buys 21,667 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.5% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 93,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

