Avion Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,845,000 after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 201,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 336,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,187. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.