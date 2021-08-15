Avion Wealth Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

