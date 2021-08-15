Avion Wealth Has $828,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up 0.3% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.05. 867,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,827. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

