Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

