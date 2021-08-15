Avory & Company LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avory & Company LLC lowered its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $148.55. 18,629,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,189. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.