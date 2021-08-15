AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.85 ($29.24).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.45 ($28.76) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.23. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

