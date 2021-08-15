Azul S.A. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Azul in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.89 on Friday. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Azul by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 275,640 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 27.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 227.6% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 143,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

