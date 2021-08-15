B. Riley Weighs in on City Office REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City Office REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

