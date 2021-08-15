Baader Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €188.64 ($221.93).

ETR:SAE opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €143.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

