BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.49 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

