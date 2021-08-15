Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $304.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. 7,942,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44. Baidu has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.