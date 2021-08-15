Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Banc of California worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.05 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $916.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

