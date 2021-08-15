Bank of America Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.43.

EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

