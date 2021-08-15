Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

