Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

