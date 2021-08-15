Barclays Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$157.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.96.

TSE:CM opened at C$149.13 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.40 and a 52 week high of C$149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,591.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

