Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

