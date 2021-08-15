Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 191,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

