Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

