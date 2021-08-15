Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

VOO traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.96. 2,223,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

