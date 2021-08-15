Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. 2,010,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

