Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,502. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60.

