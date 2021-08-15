Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $101.02 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

