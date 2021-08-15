Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €184.43 ($216.97).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €174.35 ($205.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

