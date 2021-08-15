BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

BELLUS Health stock opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.87.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

