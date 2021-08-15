BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.
BELLUS Health stock opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.87.
About BELLUS Health
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.