Benchmark Lowers Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 374,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter worth about $9,048,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

