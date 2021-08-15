Berenberg Bank Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £135

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £119.17 ($155.70).

LON:SPX opened at £157.80 ($206.17) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 52 week high of £162.04 ($211.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

