Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,782.65

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,782.65 ($23.29) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 203,260 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £77.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,782.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

