Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $126.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.58. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

