Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

BYND opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

