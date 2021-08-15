Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Bezant has a market cap of $2.44 million and $209.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.00864170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00108585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044457 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

