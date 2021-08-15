BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 1,939,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 2,515,100 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,046,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.